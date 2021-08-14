Greater Manchester Police said the match hosted at Old Trafford had passed largely without incident but a number of suspects were being held in custody for questioning this evening.

Footage had emerged earlier today that appeared to show clashes on the street, including a chair being thrown and someone being hit with a bin.

Greater Manchester Police released these images from today's match, saying it passed largely without incident.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Ellison, Gold Commander for the public order operation, said: "Despite isolated incidents of disorder in the city centre prior to kick-off, today's events at Old Trafford largely passed without police incident and I would like to thank the majority of the public for their cooperation throughout the day.

"There were many challenges around today's operation, and our officers were working extended hours to help ensure that events passed safely and without significant disruption for the wider public going about their weekend activity.

"Six arrests were made over the course of the day; five in relation to public order offences and one on suspicion of drug offences. These suspects remain in custody in cells in Greater Manchester for questioning this evening."

He said work had begun, in conjunction with football investigating officers from both clubs, to identify offenders involved in other incidents of disorder so that "we are able to bring them to book for their mindless actions".