Six cars broken into during overnight crime spree around Hull

Police have issued a warning to residents after a string of thefts from parked cars in villages around Hull.

Humberside Police confirmed that there have been at least six recent incidents where thieves have stolen property from inside a parked car.

All six thefts took place overnight from Wednesday, March 13 into Thursday, March 14.

Musical equipment, electronic equipment and tools were stolen.

East Riding Detective Inspector John Burrell said, “It is a sad reality that there are people out at night while the rest of us sleep looking to steal people’s property.

“We all feel that our property should be safe from thieves, but I am concerned that people still leave valuable contents clearly on display in their unlocked cars. Opportunist thieves are out and about checking car doors and will take anything from inside that they think they can use or sell.

“I would advise everyone to park their cars as securely as possible, lock all the doors and to remove anything at all out of the visible areas of their cars. Take tools and equipment out and store them safely inside the house to prevent becoming a victim of theft.”

Police have asked anyone with information about the incidents or anyone who has been offered stolen property should call them on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 16/35943/19.

