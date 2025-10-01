Six men have been charged with sexual offences against girls in West Yorkshire in the 1990s.

The men are accused of offences including rape, false imprisonment and indecent assault in the Kirklees area between 1994 and 1998.

West Yorkshire Police said the men are due to appear before Kirklees Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Najib Reham, 53, from Dewsbury, who defines as Asian Pakistani including Asian British, is charged with three counts of rape.

Six men charged with sex offences against girls in West Yorkshire in the 1990s PIC: John Devlin

Shafiq Siddique, 56, from Dewsbury, who defines as Asian Pakistani, is charged with one count of rape.

Rahis Karim Tahir, 56, from Dewsbury, who defines as Asian Pakistani, is charged with one count of rape.

Umar Farooq, 55, from Batley, who defines as Asian Pakistani including Asian British, is charged with four counts of rape and false imprisonment.

Kadir Hussain Iddaula, 58, from Shipley, who defines as Asian Pakistani, is charged with one count of rape, aiding and abetting rape, and two counts of incident assault

Mushtaq Sher, 49 from London, who defines as Asian, is charged with three counts of rape and three counts of indecent assault.

The force said officers in Kirklees are continuing to conduct enquiries in partnership with the Crown Prosecution Service as part of the operation.

A spokesperson said: “We continue to urge anyone who may have been a victim of sexual assault, either recently or perhaps many years ago, to come forward.

