Six men named and shamed for using York's streets as a toilet

Six men have been fined for urinating in public on the streets of York.

Two of the offenders relieved themselves near York Racecourse in front of large crowds of punters after a summer race meeting and one was just metres from a toilet facility.

North Yorkshire Police and City and York Council teamed up for a crackdown on the offence following concerns that the city has become a destination for stag parties and large groups of 'day drinkers' who arrive by train.

Those convicted and fined by magistrates were:-

- Shaun Doswell, 27, of Langholme Drive, York - seen by a police officer urinating against a wall on Albermarle Road on a Saturday evening in June, just a short distance from a public toilet. Fined £80.

- Alexander Andrysewski, 20, of Grasmere Avenue, Wetherby - found by a police officer urinating against a wall on the Knavesmire after a race meeting in July. He was near a large crowd. Fined £40.

- James Alexander Todd, 28, from Blyth, Northumberland - seen by a police officer urinating against the Hamilton Rangers FC clubhouse on Knavesmire Road during a race meeting in July. Fined £183.

- Russell Robert Weir, 30, from Dumfries and Galloway - seen by a street ranger urinating against a bin on Three Cranes Lane on a Saturday evening in July. Fined £143.

- Haneesh Guila, 27, of Bad Bargain Lane, York - caught on CCTV urinating against a wall on Clifford Street in the early hours of a Sunday morning in June. Fined £203.

- Jack Parker, 21, of Darwin Drive, Driffield - seen by a police officer urinating against the wall of a house on Mill Mount Court on a Saturday night in June. Fined £176.