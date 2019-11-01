Man dies in petrol tanker crash near Whitby

A man has died following a crash involving a petrol tanker near Whitby.

The man was travelling in a Kia Rio on the A171 at Ugthorpe near Whitby at around 6.42am today when the crash, involving a black Lexus IS and a petrol tanker happened.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage to get in touch.

A force spokesman said: "The petrol tanker and Kia Rio were travelling in the direction towards Whitby and the Lexus was traveling towards Guisborough.

"One person sadly died at the scene. The driver of the Lexus was taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious but stable injuries. The driver of the tanker was uninjured

"Police enquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward to assist the investigation.

"In particular, anyone who witnessed the collision or who was travelling in the area at the time, or who may have dash-cam in operation prior to the collision is urged to contact them.

"Officers would also like to speak to the driver of vehicle, described as a Land Rover, that briefly stopped at the scene but then continued on their journey."