A six-month-old baby boy has been left in a critical condition with life-threatening injuries after a two-car crash in Leeds.

On Saturday (May 24), shortly after midday, police responded to reports of a crash on Great North Road, in Leeds.

The crash involved a black Suzuki Alto and a grey Nissan Qashqai.

Three people were taken to hospital following the crash at the Aberford Road junction.

A six-month-old boy suffered injuries which are believed to be life-threatening.

Three people were taken to hospital following the crash at the Aberford Road junction. | Google Maps

Police have launched an appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “The collision is being investigated by the Roads Policing Unit and anyone who witnessed it or the movements of either vehicle prior to it is asked to get in touch.

“Anyone with footage which may assist this investigation is also asked to make contact by calling officers on 101, or using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

“The log reference is 657 of 24 May.”

