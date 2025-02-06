Six people arrested after reports of violence in Halifax as police launch appeal

Detectives in Halifax are appealing for information after reports of violent disorder.

Officers responded to reports of fighting and that weapons and vehicles were involved in the incident on Mile Cross Road in the town on Wednesday February 5.

Two men were seriously injured as a result of the disorder.

Both remain in hospital where their injuries are not believed to be life threatening, police said.

Six men have been arrested in connection with the incident as enquiries continue.

Detective Inspector Rob Stevens of Calderdale CID said: “We currently have officers conducting enquiries in order to establish exactly what happened yesterday and I would urge anyone who may have information about the disorder to come forward and provide us with that information.

“Likewise, anyone who may have seen any vehicles connected to the incident, please let us know.

“Clearly this kind of disturbance is bound to cause concern for the community and I would like to reassure people that we also have neighbourhood officers in the area, with patrols stepped up to provide reassurance.

“If you have any concerns, please approach our officers.”

Contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13240538644.