Six teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 13-year-old girl was found with life-threatening injuries on the side of a road.

Sign up to our Court Report newsletter to get the latest news across Yorkshire's courtrooms. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers found the girl had sustained lacerations to her neck, abdomen, chest and back.

The girl was reportedly stabbed at around 6.50am on Friday and was found at the side of the A63 in Hessle, Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She was taken to hospital for treatment and remains in a critical condition, Humberside Police said.

Six teens arrested for attempted murder after 13-year-old found in critical condition at side of Yorkshire road

Six teenagers, four boys aged 14, 15, 16 and 17 and two girls aged 14 and 15, were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after being found in a wooded area nearby.

All six remain in police custody.

Detective Superintendent Simon Vickers, who is leading the investigation, said: “I understand this incident will rightly cause concerns amongst the community and I would like to offer my assurances that as a part of our initial investigation we have six individuals in custody who are all being questioned by detectives.

“At this time, we do believe the attackers knew the victim and inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances around the incident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Locals to the area can expect to see an increased police presence over the course of the weekend as my officers provide additional reassurance to residents.

“If you see them and have concerns, please come and speak to us.

“There are currently cordons in place surrounding the wooded area off Ferriby High Road to allow emergency services to work safely and follow multiple lines of inquiry.

“I would also like to thank the members of the public who came to the aid of the girl and assisted her at the roadside before emergency services arrived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you have any information that may assist officers, or if you have dashcam or CCTV footage from around the time of the incident, please contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 82 of 1 November.”

UPDATE 12.36PM:

Six teenagers continue to be questioned by detectives and a 13-year-old girl remains hospital after being attacked at around 6.50am on Froiday.

We were called to reports of concern for safety after a girl appeared injured at the side of the road on the A63 in Hessle.

Officers attended and discovered the girl, 13-years-old, had sustained stab wounds and lacerations to her neck, abdomen, chest and back, and was subsequently taken to hospital to receive medical treatment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An area search was conducted and six teenagers, four boys aged 14, 15, 16 and 17-years-old, and two girls, 14 and 15-years-old were swiftly arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in a wooded area nearby.

Leading the investigation Detective Superintendent Simon Vickers said: “Over the course of the last 24 hours my team have been conducting extensive lines of enquiry to ascertain exactly why this incident happened and to understand the circumstances that led to the attack on the 13-year-old girl who remains in a critical, but stable condition in hospital.

“As a part of those enquiries yesterday, a large scene guard was in place around a wooded area on Ferriby High Road as well as an area on the A63, Hessle where the teenage girl was assisted by members of the public. These cordons have now been lifted.

“I can confirm that the attackers knew the 13-year-old girl and six teenagers currently remain in our custody being questioned by detectives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Officers remain in and around the area throughout today and the weekend should anybody wish to speak with them regarding any concerns they have.

“I would like to again thank members of the public who came to the girls aid and also to those who have rang in so far and provided us with any information.

“If you have any information that may assist officers, or if you have dashcam or CCTV footage from around the time of the incident and have not yet been in touch, please contact us on our non-emergency number 101, quoting log 82 of 1 November.”