Skelton fatal crash: Police launch witness appeal after man, 30, died in single-vehicle crash
On Friday (Feb 14), at around 7pm a crash occurred on the A173 at Skelton Ellers.
Emergency services attended the scene and a 30-year-old man was taken to hospital.
The man then died in hospital.
Cleveland Police has said the man’s family has been informed, and they are being supported by specially trained officers.
In a statement they said: “Our thoughts are with them during this extremely difficult time.”
Police are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
They added: “Officers are urging anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with relevant dashcam footage to call 101 quoting reference number 026733.”