A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Keighley.

It happened at about 4.50pm on Friday, July 26 on Skipton Road.

A VW Golf was turning right out of Strawberry Street onto Skipton Road when it was in collision with a Yamaha motorbike who was travelling along Skipton Road towards the town centre.

The rider of the motorbike Terry Stevens, aged 69, from Littleborough, was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury.