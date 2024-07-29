Skipton Road, Keighley: Motorcyclist killed after crash in Yorkshire
A motorcyclist has died after a crash in Keighley.
It happened at about 4.50pm on Friday, July 26 on Skipton Road.
A VW Golf was turning right out of Strawberry Street onto Skipton Road when it was in collision with a Yamaha motorbike who was travelling along Skipton Road towards the town centre.
The rider of the motorbike Terry Stevens, aged 69, from Littleborough, was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury.
He died in hospital in the early hours of Sunday 28 July.