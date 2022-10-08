Sniffer dog rumbles crooks trying to sneak 99million cigarettes into UK via port of Hull

A sniffer dog has rumbled crooks trying to smuggle 99 million cigarettes into the country in the single largest seizure of illegal cigarettes ever at a UK port.

The cigarettes, found in eight containers, were worth about £44m in unpaid taxes, His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) said.

They were found at the port of Hull and were said to have been shipped through the United Arab Emirates, import papers suggested.

The import documents had described the containers as carrying birchwood logs, but a Border Force sniffer dog uncovered the haul of illegal tobacco.

A 57-year-old man from South Wales was arrested in July in connection with the seizure and has been released on bail, HMRC said.

Another man from the Birmingham area had been interviewed under caution, with investigations ongoing, it added.

Anthony Usher, deputy director of HMRC's fraud investigation service, said: "This is the single largest seizure of cigarettes ever made at a UK port.

"Our streets would have been flooded with them had they not been discovered.

“We are determined to stamp out tobacco fraud by working closely with partners in the UK and internationally to bring those responsible to justice.

“Cheap cigarettes come at a cost as they often fund organised crime and other illegal activity that causes real harm to our communities, such as drugs, guns and human trafficking."

Irene Hall from Border Force's northern region said: “Illicit cigarettes are dangerous, harmful and fund organised criminal gangs.