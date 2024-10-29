Sniffer dogs root out thousands of pounds worth of illegal tobacco in raids on businesses in Goole
The illegal merchandise was found hidden in multiple locations, including behind panelling, tiles and in outbuildings.
East Riding Council trading standards officers, assisted by Humberside Police, discovered 440 vapes, 22,500 cigarettes and more than 10kg of hand rolled tobacco.
The council said the counterfeit tobacco products had a retail value of £14,500.
They were recovered with the help of sniffer dogs Sky and Louis, from detection dog company Wagtail UK, whose excellent sense of smell led them to compartments designed to hide the illegal products from enforcement officers.
The raid was part of Operation CeCe, a nationwide initiative aimed at disrupting the sale and distribution of illegal tobacco. Other raids also took place at premises in Hessle and Hedon.
Councillor Lyn Healing, cabinet member for communities and public protection said “Illegal tobacco is often unsafe and linked to organised crime. I encourage all residents to report any such activity to the relevant authorities.”
Those found guilty of selling illicit tobacco, can face penalties of up to £10,000, seizure of products, a removal of the right to sell tobacco, or a prison sentence.
Officers are investigating the offences and will consider enforcement action in due course.