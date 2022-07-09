Somaiya Begum disappearance: Man due in court today charged with murder of Yorkshire woman

Mohammed Taroos Khan, 52, of Thornbury Road, Bradford, has been charged with murder.
He has been remanded into custody to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court today (Saturday, July 9).
An 81-year-old woman arrested in connection with the death has been released on police bail.
Officers can now officially confirm that the body found on July 6 on Fitzwilliam Street is that of Somaiya.
The 20-year-old was last seen at her home on Binnie Street on Saturday, June 25 at 2pm and reported missing 24 hours later.