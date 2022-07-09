Somaiya Begum disappearance: Man due in court today charged with murder of Yorkshire woman

Mohammed Taroos Khan, 52, of Thornbury Road, Bradford, has been charged with murder.

He has been remanded into custody to appear at Bradford Magistrates Court today (Saturday, July 9).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An 81-year-old woman arrested in connection with the death has been released on police bail.

Somaiya Begum was last seen at her home on Binnie Street on Saturday, June 25 at 2pm

Officers can now officially confirm that the body found on July 6 on Fitzwilliam Street is that of Somaiya.