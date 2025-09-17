A rapist who carried out some of the worst crimes ever seen by the investigating police officer has been jailed for 25 years.

Michael Abass was jailed at Newcastle Crown Court on Tuesday (Sep 16) after he was found guilty of 16 offences against two girls and a boy.

They included seven offences of rape against one of the victims, with other offending including sexual assault and coercive and controlling behaviour.

He also admitted an offence of sexual assault by touching on a female child under 13.

West Yorkshire Police said the offending took place between 2015 and 2024, and some of the offences were reported in August 2024.

Detectives launched an investigation into the 48-year-old Abass, from Heckmondwike, and he was arrested straight after the original allegation was made.

During his sentencing hearing, Judge Doig commended the bravery of the victims and said Abass acted in a depraved manner towards children, and described him as a dangerous offender.

DC Yvonne Brear of Kirklees District Child Safeguarding Unit, said: “The monstrous offences committed by Michael Abass against his three victims are quite simply some of the worst I have seen in a 14-year career in child safeguarding.

“Six of the rapes he was found guilty of represent rape offending which took place on at least ten occasions, illustrating the sheer scale of the awful sexual abuse he committed.

“Frankly it is hard to comprehend how anyone could act in this way, and treat young children as nothing more than objects for their gratification.

“What is equally apparent in this case is the bravery of the three victims in reporting Abass and then supporting a prosecution, despite being put through the ordeal of a trial .”

DI Paul Greatorex of Kirklees District Child Safeguarding Unit, added: “Abass’s depravity and the courage of the victims in this case were also commented on in court by His Honour Judge Doig.

“I hope those victims can take some comfort from knowing their steadfast support of this prosecution has been instrumental in making Abass answer for his crimes.

“The depth of his offending against them was also very much reflected by the sentence imposed by the court today.

“We do, of course, continue to urge victims of any form of sexual offending in Kirklees to come forwards and speak with us.