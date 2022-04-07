During the three week-long trial, Sheffield Crown Court heard Gareth Leach, 28, of Brameld Road, Mexborough and Kyle Martin, 22, of Selwyn Street, Rotherham attacked Dean Williamson at around 1pm on Tuesday October 5 2021.

The brothers assaulted the 45-year-old as they suspected him of stealing their mother’s mobility scooter six days earlier.

The court heard the brothers attacked Mr Williamson at his home on Williams Street, Parkgate, leaving him with serious facial and chest injuries. In hospital his condition quickly deteriorated and he died later afternoon.

Kyle Martin, Gareth Leach and Sara Martin who are set to be sentenced for manslaughter and perverting the course of justice after a row over a mobility scooter left a man dead.

Officers launched an investigation and Leach was arrested a short time later that day. He was re-arrested and charged with murder. Martin was arrested two days later and charged with murder the next day.

Leach’s mother Sara Martin, 50, of Town Lane, Greasbrough, provided officers with fake accounts of Leach’s involvement saying he had only tried to prevent the attack and how he was upset, sickened and frightened by what he had seen his brother do.

Sara Martin and Leach’s girlfriend, Jessica Hammond, 27, of Brameld Road, Swinton, were charged with perverting the course of justice.

Sara Martin admitted perverting the course of justice at previous court appearance in February. Jessica Hammond was today found not guilty at trial for her involvement.

Both men denied murder. They were found not guilty of murder, but guilty of manslaughter. Leach, Kyle Martin and Sara Martin will be sentenced at a later date.

Det Chief Insp Simon Palmer said: “Whatever their feelings towards Dean, there was no excuse for what Leach and Martin did to him. They should have taken their concerns to the police and not dealt with their grievances through violence.

“This was a particularly brutal attack – Martin hit his victim’s head against the wall and then stamped on him. The scooter had been found, so the violence shown was purely a twisted and pointless form of revenge.

“Three lives have now been shattered because of their senseless act. Dean has lost his life and Leach and Martin will now go to prison for killing him. Other innocent people have also been caught up this, including the victim’s family and friends and those close to Leach and Martin.