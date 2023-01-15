A 41-year-old man has been arrested by South Yorkshire Police officers in Doncaster after reports from North Yorkshire Police of an assault on a paramedic.

The man was arrested by officers in the Doncaster Central Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) on Church Way this morning. Officers at North Yorkshire Police shared information on a blue Toyota Aygo with South Yorkshire colleagues, as the driver was reported to have been involved in an assault against a paramedic.

In a social media post on the Doncaster Central NPT facebook page, South Yorkshire Police said: “The vehicle was located and stopped in the city centre by officers, and the driver was arrested on suspicion of various offences, including assault, driving whilst over the prescribed limit for drugs, no insurance and going equipped for theft.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The man remains in police custody at this moment as enquiries continue. His car, the blue Toyota, has been seized.