South Yorkshire Police force reprimanded for 'mistakenly deleting' bodycam footage
Body worn video footage is often recorded when officers engage with members of the public or when they are responding to an incident.
South Yorkshire Police use it for scrutiny and accountability purposes and it is sometimes used as evidence in court.
In Summer 2023, it was discovered that a quantity of body worn footage recorded between July 2020 and May 2023 had been mistakenly deleted during a data migration.
Victims involved in affected criminal proceedings were informed and South Yorkshire Police worked with the Crown Prosecution Service to minimise the impact to three cases, comprising of two cases of assault against police officers and one case of affray.
Deputy Chief Constable Sarah Poolman said: “We do not underestimate the damage any loss of data can do to our communities’ trust and confidence in us.
“Whilst the Information Commissioner’s Office has welcomed the steps taken by us in the immediate aftermath, such as trying to retrieve the footage and informing those affected, we are sorry that any victim of crime faced this challenge whilst going through the criminal justice system.
“We did, of course, work closely with the Crown Prosecution Service to minimise the impact on criminal proceedings and judicial outcomes and, whilst even one is too many, it is believed only three cases were potentially detrimentally affected by the loss of body worn video footage.
“We have already put processes in place to safeguard our data. Of the seven recommendations made by the ICO, all have been implemented.”