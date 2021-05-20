The plants were seized following a police raid at the Empire Bingo in Swinton Road, Mexborough on Tuesday morning.

Two men, aged 29 and 28, have been arrested on suspicion of the production of class B drugs and remain in police custody.

South Yorkshire Police Inspector Adrian Luscombe said: “In Mexborough and the surrounding areas of Doncaster, we focus heavily on tackLing organised crime gangs. The groups of criminals who operate in our communities cause misery for many, and we are relentless in our pursuit of those who control their activity.

"Cannabis farms generate essential income that drives organised crime group activity, it’s not a ‘harmless’ drug in any way, shape or form. Often extremely vulnerable people are recruited to look after the grows, living in appalling conditions full of fear. Because of this, we invest significant resources in disrupting this activity and identifying those responsible.

"If you have information that could help us identify those who set up these farms it’s essential you come forward and tell us what you know.