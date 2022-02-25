South Yorkshire Police launch investigation into disappearance of protected hen harrier near Peak District

A hen harrier

The bird of prey was reported missing from the Stocksbridge area earlier this month after its satellite tracking device stopped transmitting.

South Yorkshire Police said: "On 23 February partners from South Yorkshire Police, the National Wildlife Crime Unit and the RSPB conducted searches in the area following the bird’s disappearance. Sadly the bird was not found.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Hen harriers are a ‘red list’ species of bird fully protected by the Wildlife & Countryside Act 1981. The bird was part of a monitoring project by the RSPB and was fitted with a satellite tracking tag in 2021.

"The bird was reported as missing on February 10

"Officers and partners are now appealing for information that can assist with their enquiries into the missing bird. Did you witness any suspicious behaviour? Do you have information you think can help?

"If so please call 101 quoting crime reference number 14/36809/22."