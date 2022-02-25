South Yorkshire Police launch investigation into disappearance of protected hen harrier near Peak District

The bird of prey was reported missing from the Stocksbridge area earlier this month after its satellite tracking device stopped transmitting.
South Yorkshire Police said: "On 23 February partners from South Yorkshire Police, the National Wildlife Crime Unit and the RSPB conducted searches in the area following the bird’s disappearance. Sadly the bird was not found.
"Hen harriers are a ‘red list’ species of bird fully protected by the Wildlife & Countryside Act 1981. The bird was part of a monitoring project by the RSPB and was fitted with a satellite tracking tag in 2021.
"The bird was reported as missing on February 10
"Officers and partners are now appealing for information that can assist with their enquiries into the missing bird. Did you witness any suspicious behaviour? Do you have information you think can help?
"If so please call 101 quoting crime reference number 14/36809/22."
Several hen harriers, included satellite-tagged birds, have vanished in suspicious circumstances near grouse moors in Yorkshire in recent years, mainly in the Dales, North York Moors and north Pennines. The RSPB and other agencies believe that many have been victims of deliberate persecution because they prey on young game birds.