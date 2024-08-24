Dozens of people have once again been sentenced for their roles in large-scale disorder and riots which broke out across the country in the wake of the Southport murders of three young girls.

Here are the people from Yorkshire who have been sentenced this week.

A 19-year-old man who threw a chair at police and yelled “Yorkshire, Yorkshire” outside a hotel housing asylum seekers has been jailed.

Niven Matthewman was sentenced to two years and eight months’ imprisonment at Sheffield Crown Court over violent disorder on August 4 in Rotherham.

Judge Jeremy Richardson KC described Matthewman as part of an “ignorant mob” who participated in racist disorder, and said the incident was “extremely frightening for anyone who was there”.

The court heard how 58 police officers were injured as a result of the incident, alongside three police dogs and a police horse.

The judge said Matthewman would be detained in a young offenders’ institution and be subject to a criminal behaviour order for 10 years.

A mother and daughter wept as they appeared in court together charged with violent disorder following widespread trouble in Middlesbrough.

Grandmother Amanda Walton, 52, of Ashling Way, Middlesbrough, and Megan Davison, a 24-year-old mother of two, were remanded in custody following a hearing at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

Walton, who was walking her dog, is accused of throwing a stone at a building as a baying mob made its way along Parliament Road on August 4. She is also accused of damaging a car wing mirror.

Walton was with her daughter, who was said to have repeatedly jumped on the roof of the same parked car.

No pleas were entered during the hearing. District Judge Marie Mallon remanded both in custody to appear before Teesside Crown Court on August 29.

Meanwhile, Davison’s partner, Jake Wray, who lives with her at Seaton Street, Middlesbrough, appeared in a neighbouring courtroom charged with violent disorder and arson with intent.

Wray is accused of stopping cars to ask if the driver was white or English during the disorder in Middlesbrough.

The 23-year-old is also accused of setting a wheelie bin alight during the trouble in the town centre.

He did not enter pleas but it was indicated he would deny the offences and District Judge Helen Cousins remanded in custody to appear at Teesside Crown Court, also on August 29.

As he was taken away from the dock, he told people in the public gallery: “Tell Megan I love her.”

A self-employed home renovator who was on the “front line” of a large mob which became increasingly violent towards police at a Rotherham hotel where asylum seekers were staying has been jailed.

Nathan Palmer, 29, of Rotherham, grabbed a police shield which was then passed around after an officer fell during the unrest on August 4, Sheffield Crown Court heard on Monday.

He was on licence for a drugs offence when he took part in the mob attack on the Holiday Inn hotel where a fire was started.

The court heard Palmer, who lived nearby, had attended the protest out of “nosiness” after he saw details on social media.

Palmer, who had previously admitted violent disorder, was sentenced to two years and eight months’ jail.

A 64-year-old man who punched a police officer in the jaw and handed out eggs for people to throw during riots in Hull has been jailed for 18 months.

William Riley pleaded guilty to violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker.

Hull Crown Court heard he was prominent at the front of a group who were confronting a police line, acting aggressively and throwing missiles.

He went on to punch an officer to the side of the jaw as he was trying to detain him.

The court heard the conviction was “a massive fall from grace” for Riley, who is involved with veterans’ charities who had attended the city centre that day to lay a wreath for the victims of the Southport stabbing.

A father-of-three who took a sledgehammer to cars at a garage belonging to a foreign national while the terrified owner cowered inside with his family during riots in Hull has been jailed for three years.

Stuart Randall, 55, danced in front of a police line while waving a riot shield and smashed the front windows of two shops during a day of “racist, hate-fuelled mob violence” in the city on August 3.

Randall also smashed the glass of a BMW that had contained three Romanian men who were forced out of their vehicle by an angry mob, although Hull Crown Court heard he was not directly involved in that incident.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of racially aggravated criminal damage, violent disorder, criminal damage to two shops, burglary of the O2 store and Lush, and possession of cannabis.

A 20-year-old man who was caught on video repeatedly charging at a line of police with riot shields outside a hotel housing asylum seekers has been jailed for three years at Sheffield Crown Court.

Manufacturing engineer Liam Gray, 20, was arrested following rioting outside the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, near Rotherham, on Sunday August 4.

Gray, of Randerson Drive, Kilnhurst, was filmed at the front of a large mob charging at least three times at the officers and trying to grab their shields.

He was also filmed among the crowd outside the hotel at a number of different points during the afternoon as police attempted to disperse them.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC said: “You have brought shame on yourself. You have brought shame on your mother and father. You have brought shame on the town in which you live.”

A 31-year-old man accused of being part of a group which pushed a burning bin against a Rotherham hotel housing asylum seekers and stoking the fire has had a trial date fixed for December.

Levi Fishlock, 31, was arrested following rioting outside the Holiday Inn Express, in Manvers, on August 4.

He is also accused of throwing missiles at police.

Fishlock, of Sheffield Road, Barnsley, is charged with violent disorder and arson with intent to endanger life but did not enter any pleas when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, fixed a trial date for December 2.

David Chadwick, 36, of Furlong Road, Goldthorpe, Barnsley, was jailed for two years and eight months by Judge Richardson, who said he was part of a “violent mob” who attacked a “vastly outnumbered” group of police officers who were pinned to the wall of the Holiday Inn Express.

The judge heard how Chadwick threw a piece of wood at the officers and was also present during an incident in which a police van was violently rocked, with officers and a dog inside.

The court heard how Chadwick was filmed twice pouring the contents of a can through the van window on to the police driver, who was trying to move out of danger.

Chadwick said in a letter to the court: “I have let myself down, I have let my family-and-friends down, and I’ve let my whole community down.”

Lee Crisp, 42, of Mount Road, Grimethorpe, Barnsley, shouted abuse at police guarding the hotel and this continued after his arrest, telling one officer: “You’re protecting the bastards who are raping our kids.”

Crisp was jailed for three years and four months.

Stephanie Hollis, prosecuting, said the defendant shouted at one officer: “Take your f****** uniform off, I’ll knock the f*** out of you” and “You f****** horrible little c***.”

And he shouted at someone recording the violence: “Sex offending bastards. BBC bastards.”

Ms Hollis said factory worker Crisp celebrated as the group he was with threw missiles at the officers.

When Crisp appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court earlier this month, his solicitor told a district judge that his client was a victim of mistaken identity as he took his elderly mother for a Sunday lunch in the pub next to the hotel.

Crisp did not maintain this defence when he appeared at crown court on Tuesday.

A 61-year-old grandfather who was filmed repeatedly screaming abuse at riot police who were trying to push him back from a hotel housing asylum seekers has been jailed for two years and eight months.

Peter Lynch was at the front of a mob which gathered outside the Holiday Inn Express, at Manvers, Rotherham, on August 4, shouting “scum” and “child killers” at police, Sheffield Crown Court heard on Thursday.

He was pictured holding a placard asserting the corruption of MPs, judges, the media and the police.

But body-worn camera footage was shown to the court of him screaming “you are protecting people who are killing our kids and raping them” at police with riot shields and “scum”.

A man who tried but failed to set fire to a wheelie bin which was pushed towards riot police during disorder in Middlesbrough has been jailed for 26 months.

Jordan Murray, 26, of Grasby Road, Hull, who looted a Greggs outlet and threw a metal bench at police was jailed for two years after pleading guilty to violent disorder, possession of class B drugs and two counts of burglary.

Hull Crown Court heard he played a “significant role in the large-scale disorder” and was at the front of a group confronting police in the city centre on August 3 and “behaving in an aggressive manner towards officers throughout”.

David Buckle, 39, of Southgate Way, Hull, was part of a crowd that pursued a BMW carrying three Romanian men, although the court heard he was not one of the mob that forced them out of the vehicle.

Buckle was jailed for three years after pleading guilty to violent disorder.

The court heard he was prominent in a group of people confronting a protective police line outside a hotel known to house asylum seekers, with prosecutor Jeremy Evans saying he was “aggressive and abusive, throwing missiles at officers”.

Jermaine Glover, 23, of Cranswick Grove, Hull, who took part in an arson attack at a garage owned by a foreign national, was jailed for two years after admitting violent disorder and arson.

The court heard he barged into a police line and “behaved in an aggressive manner towards officers, shouting, gesturing, helping others push bins at officers and throwing missiles”.

Michael Stevenson, 34, of Newport Road, Middlesbrough, was later recognised by a police officer who watched YouTube footage of the widespread trouble in the town on August 4.

The defendant could be seen trying to set fire to rubbish in a large wheelie bin which he then helped push towards police lines.

A 27-year-old man who threw a wood panel onto a fire outside a hotel housing hundreds of asylum seekers has admitted a charge of arson with intent to endanger life.

Recorder of Sheffield Judge Jeremy Richardson KC told Thomas Birley his offending is “unquestionably” the most serious of all those he has dealt with in the last fortnight in relation to the rioting outside the Holiday Inn Express, at Manvers, Rotherham, on August 4.

Sheffield Crown Court heard how Birley, of Rowms Lane, Swinton, Rotherham, was involved in many of the incidents outside the hotel, including stoking the fire in the bin which was pushed against an exit, throwing items at the police and squaring up to officers with riot shields while brandishing a police baton.

The defendant pleaded guilty to arson with intent to endanger life, violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon when he appeared in the dock on Wednesday.

Judge Richardson said: “Your case is, so far, unquestionably the most serious to have come before this court arising from the public disorder in Rotherham.

“The sentence must be of some substance. This is a crime which carries a life sentence. I rule nothing in and rule nothing out.”

He will be sentenced on September 6.

Three men charged with possessing an offensive weapon in public after a protest in York have been remanded in custody.

Edward Savvas, 19, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to having a barbell in his possession in public.

Mohammed Wako, 22, denied possessing a barbell in public, and Adam Boukhaf, 22, pleaded not guilty to having a pair of armoured motorcycle gloves in public.

The three defendants, who appeared on a videolink, were remanded in custody at York Crown Court on Thursday by Judge Sean Morris, the Recorder of York.

Their next hearing will be on September 6, with a trial date of November 21 was set for Wako and Boukhaf.

Police said the three men were arrested on Fawcett Street in York on August 7.

A 27-year-old who was one of the “main instigators” of violence during widespread disorder in Middlesbrough has been jailed for 32 months.

Matthew Putson, of Palmer Street, Middlesbrough, was with a group who were making racial slurs before he kicked a police officer but he was dragged away by others before he could be arrested during trouble in the town on August 4, Teesside Crown Court heard.

With his face disguised, he was later seen to have climbed up some traffic lights before he picked up bottles, bricks and stones and threw them at police over a period of around an hour.

Ben Chapman, 20, threw a bottle at officers and attempted to remove a bin that was fixed to the ground during the disorder on August 3.

He was sentenced to 28 months detention in a young offenders institution for violent disorder, and an additional four months for a previous offence of assaulting an emergency worker.

Joshua Hobman, 33, who threw a drinks can at police and aimed a punch at an officer’s shield, was jailed for two years.

A “well-balanced young man” who kicked out at a police officer and set fire to a wheelie bin during widespread disorder in Middlesbrough has been jailed for 20 months.

Louis McGrother, 22, of South View Terrace, Middlesbrough, was filmed joining in attacks on police in the town on August 4, Teesside Crown Court heard.

When footage of his offending was published by the media, he handed himself in to police, bringing with him the clothes he wore that day, said Rachel Masters, prosecuting.

McGrother admitted a charge of violent disorder and Judge Francis Laird KC jailed him for 20 months.

A self-employed gas fitter who watched hours of rioting outside a Rotherham hotel while filming the violence on Snapchat turned on officers when he was bitten by a police dog “in an area of particular tenderness”, his barrister told Sheffield Crown Court.

Christopher Rodgers, 38, of Millmoor Road, Barnsley, was jailed for two years on Friday by a judge who heard how he did nothing but film for most of the events of August 4 outside the Holiday Inn Express, which was housing more than 200 hours.

But, as officers were trying to clear pockets of those involved, Rodgers was in group of people who threw missiles at the police in a nearby housing estate.

A grandfather has been jailed for 20 months at Kingston-Upon-Hull Crown Court after he used a bicycle to fend off a police dog during a “hate-fuelled” riot.

Michael Campbell, 56, was only in Hull city centre to buy himself a suit for a funeral when he became involved with the violence on August 3.

The ship loading supervisor, of Hull, used his bike as a “makeshift cordon to deflect police officers” and “fend off a police dog”, before the animal bit him on the leg, the court was told.

A teenager who marched outside an Islamic centre with firelighters in his pocket while waving an England flag has been jailed for two years and two months.

York Crown Court heard James Martin, 18, was “going to lose everything because of one night of stupid behaviour” on August 8 in Scarborough.

Martin, who has no previous convictions, will lose an apprenticeship in bricklaying as a result, the court heard.

A former solider who undertook tours of duty in Kosovo, Bosnia and Northern Ireland has been jailed for two-and-a-half years after admitting pushing aggressively at a line of police with riot shields as they tried to protect a hotel housing asylum seekers.

Father-of-three Peter Beard, 43, of Becknoll Road, Brampton Bierlow, Rotherham, was filmed by body-worn cameras at the front of a mob confronting officers outside the Holiday Inn Express, in Manvers, in the town on August 4.

The court heard how Beard’s aggression toward the officers came at a critical time in the rioting after the hotel had been breached, attempts had been made to set fire to the building and outnumbered police were trying to disperse hundreds of people.

Recorder of Sheffield Judge Jeremy Richardson KC heard how Beard served in the Royal Green Jackets between 1998 and 2003, and the judge said he was “astonished” that the defendant had become involved as he had been “on the receiving end” of public order incidents as a peacekeeper.

A 38-year-old man accused of driving a pick-up truck to rioting outside a hotel housing asylum seekers, which was then raided for missiles, will go on trial in December.

Jake Turton, of Darfield, Barnsley, is accused of driving a Ford Ranger truck to the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers, near Rotherham, on August 4, from which those involved in the disorder took wood and other debris to use as weapons against the police.

Turton appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday but did not enter a plea to the charges of violent disorder, taking a vehicle without consent and having no insurance.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, remanded Turton in custody until a further hearing on October 25. He fixed a trial date for December 16.

A 29-year-old man who is alleged to have thrown chairs, fencing and a fire extinguisher at police guarding a Rotherham hotel housing asylum seekers has had his bail revoked by a crown court judge.

Morgan Hardy, of Melton High Street, Rotherham, pleaded not guilty to violent disorder at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday.

Railway engineer Hardy was arrested following the rioting outside the Holiday Inn Express, at Manvers, which left 58 police officers, three police horses and a police dog injured, and saw attempts to storm the building and set it on fire.

Hardy appeared in court on bail but Judge Richardson remanded him in custody, saying he was “staggered” he had been granted bail by a magistrates court last week.

Two brothers who were at the forefront of rioting outside a hotel housing more than 200 asylum seekers in Rotherham have each been jailed for three years at Sheffield Crown Court.

Luke and Paul Sissons were involved a range of violent incidents at the Holiday Inn Express, in Manvers, on August 4, including an attack on a police dog van and violent confrontations with riot officers.

Paul Sissons – who is a tunnelling team leader on the HS2 project – was filmed over a period of nearly four hours, first in a mob shouting at police and chanting “Tommy Robinson”.

Sissons, 37, of Two Gates Way, Barnsley, was then captured as part of a group that violently rocked a police van with officers and a dog inside, and was later seen throwing missiles at a group of cornered officers.

Body-worn camera footage was also shown to the court on Friday of Sissons angrily kicking and pushing at riot shields as officers tried to push the crowd back.

His brother Luke Sissons, 34, of The Green View, Shafton, Barnsley, was also part of the mob rocking the van and footage was shown of him at the front of group goading officers with riot shields who were pinned against the hotel wall.

Daniel Mennell, 36, was jailed for 27 months at Kingston-Upon-Hull Crown Court after he threw missiles at police.

He was also seen taking a selfie with a stolen police riot shield during the violence on August 3.

The drunk labourer, who was prominent at the front of the riot, pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

“Hostile” Jackie Miller, 57, was jailed for eight months for a racially aggravated public order offence after she unleashed a “diatribe towards police officers”.

Judge John Thackray KC told Miller she had used “truly disgraceful words”.

Jarrod Farrah, 32, was jailed for two years and made the subject of a criminal behaviour order for violent disorder after he behaved aggressively towards police by “lunging” at them.

“Love you all,” he told his family in the public gallery as he was led out of the dock to start his sentence.

Judge Thackray said it had been “depressing and horrifying” to watch footage of the disorder.

A 19-year-old man who threw missiles at police protecting a hotel housing asylum seekers has been jailed for two years and three months at Sheffield Crown Court.

Apprentice bricklayer Alfie Conway, of Park Avenue, South Kirby, Pontefract, was arrested after one officer standing behind a riot shield outside the Holiday Inn Express, in Manvers, near Rotherham, recognised him and shouted that he would be going to prison.

Conway admitted violent disorder on Tuesday.

Graham Harper, 43, of Henry Street, Darfield, Barnsley, has pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on August 20. He is due to be sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on September 11.

A man from Leeds was jailed for 14 months on Monday (Aug 19) after admitting his role in disorder in Leeds city centre on August 3.

Nadim Hussain, 24, from Greenhow Road, Leeds, pleaded guilty to an offence of affray relating to his involvement in a disorder incident which took place after the initial protest.

Ben Chapman, 20, of Stockleigh Close in Hull, has been charged with violent disorder.

Joshua Hobman, 33, of Wenlock Street in Hull, has been charged with violent disorder.

A 13-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with violent disorder, two counts of burglary and three counts of criminal damage.

The two men and 13-year-old boy were all remanded into custody to appear at Hull Magistrates Court.

A 47-year-old man who racially abused a shopkeeper in an incident “with the loosest of connections” to the disorder in various towns in early August has been jailed for six months.

Drunken Darren Clayton screamed at a mini-mart owner in Barnsley “are you ready for tomorrow” after taking his shirt off and subjecting the man to a stream of racist abuse.

Sheffield Crown Court heard that this was an apparent reference to a series of planned anti-immigration protests on Wednesday August 8, which did not materialise in most locations.