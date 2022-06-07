Sowerby Bridge incident LATEST: Body found

A man's body has been found in the water at Sowerby Bridge Wharf.

By sarah fitton
Tuesday, 7th June 2022, 11:17 am

Police, firefighters and paramedics were called earlier this morning to a report of a man in the water off Wharf Street in Sowerby Bridge.

The body of a man has since been removed from the water.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said they were called at 9.21am today.

Firefighters were also spotted

"Emergency services are currently in attendance after police received a report of a concern for safety involving a male in the water off Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge.

"Officers have attended and the body of a man has been removed from the water. Enquiries remain ongoing.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting log 381 of today."

As this photo by a Courier photographer shows, the car park near the wharf looks to have been taped off.

Police by Sowerby Bridge Wharf this morning

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has told us they were called to Stanley Street at 9.38am.

Crews from four fire stations were deployed - Halifax, Todmorden, Illingworth and Rastrick.

