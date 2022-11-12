North Yorkshire Police said it was called out at around 2am on November 11 when a member of public became suspicious of a car on Gale Lane in York. The car made a late turn into a side street when it was spotted by a police patrol car. When it turned on its lights and sirens in an effort to get the car to pull over, the vehicle drove off at high speed.

That led to a dramatic chase which saw smoke coming from its wheels and spark flying from the back of the car. More police cars were called out to assist in the chase, while the police helicopter was also called. The car eventually stopped when the driver lost control of the vehicle at the junction of Foxwood Lane and Beagle Ridge Drive.

A statement from North Yorkshire Police said: “The drive ran away but our officers were hot on his heels. A student officer detained him a short time later. That’s top work for one of the new rookies. A search of the vehicle recovered a substantial amount of cash and a quantity of what is suspected to be a class-A drug.

North Yorkshire Police

