Sparrowhawk that had been shot and glued to a bamboo stick dumped near Yorkshire canal

Police said: "On Sunday April 10 a member of the public found a sparrowhawk in a plastic bag in a drainage ditch in the Thorne area, close to the Stainforth and Keadby Canal.

"The sparrowhawk had been stuck to a bamboo stick with glue. On examining the bird, it was discovered it had been shot with a pellet gun."

Sparrowhawks are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

The sparrowhawk's body was dumped near the canal in Thorne

Investigating officer PC Sarah Barrowcliffe said: “Sparrowhawks are a protected species and it is an offence to harm them.

“This was a shocking act violence against a beautiful and defenceless bird and officers are working hard to identify those responsible.

“SYP is committed to the investigation of serious wildlife offences, including the killing of birds of prey.”

If you have any information that can help officers please call 101, quoting incident number 918 of 11 April.