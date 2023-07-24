A FORMER special constable has been found guilty of gross misconduct after he made a racist comment while off duty.

Humberside Police said Connor Field would have been dismissed had he not already resigned.

A disciplinary hearing was told the 24-year-old made a comment of a “racist and discriminatory nature” when he was driving with passengers in October last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The volunteer officer also lied to colleagues when asked why he had not stored a canister of incapacitant in the approved location.

Humberside Police headquarters

The spray is to stun violent suspects who cannot be restrained by other means.

Chief Inspector Liam Clorley said: “On or off duty, police officers have a responsibility to uphold the high standards of professional behaviour we expect of them.

“We will not accept or condone any unacceptable attitudes or behaviour that are likely to undermine the public’s trust and confidence in us as a police force.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our communities deserve an exceptional policing service and we will always look to hold those to account who fail to conduct themselves with integrity and professionalism.”

Earlier this month, Humberside Police revealed that Superintendent Edward Cook, 47, was dismissed without notice for gross misconduct at adisciplinary hearing held behind closed doors in January 2019.

The senior officer secretly recorded women for his own sexual gratification over a four-year period, slept with a prostitute and smoked cannabis, it has been revealed.

The force also stated Inspector Scott Snowden, 51, and a police constable who has not been named, were both found guilty of gross misconduct at the same hearing after they exchanged inappropriate and offensive messages with Cook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another six officers were found guilty of gross misconduct, at a separate hearing in July 2019, after an investigation uncovered a WhatsApp group containing sexist, racist, homophobic, misogynistic and anti-Semitic messages.

Assistant Chief Constable Dave Marshall said a report detailing the “deplorable” actions of these officers could not be published while Cook and Snowden were facing criminal charges.