Drivers stopped for dangerous offences in West Yorkshire gave bizarre excuses — including not wanting to spill sauce — as police warn about the “fatal five” causes of serious crashes.

West Yorkshire Police have revealed some of the worst excuses given by motorists caught driving dangerously on the county’s roads.

One driver told officers they had been trying not to spill a pot of sauce balanced on their steering wheel after being stopped for swerving across lanes and carrying out a dangerous overtaking manoeuvre.

In another incident, police found a man riding his mobility scooter on a motorway who claimed it was “the fastest way home”.

A speeding driver also explained their behaviour by saying they were “tired”.

Officers said these were among the excuses given to its Roads Policing Unit as they continue to target the five main causes of serious crashes.

Known as the 'Fatal Five', these are:

Careless driving

Drink and drug driving

Not wearing a seatbelt

Using a mobile phone

Speeding

In West Yorkshire, careless driving alone contributes to more than half of all fatal and serious injuries on the roads.

Roads Policing lead Chief Inspector James Farrar, said: “Roads policing officers regularly have to deal with the aftermath of fatal and serious injury collisions, and so many of these involve at least one of the Fatal Five offences.

“We urge everybody who gets behind the wheel of a vehicle to be aware of the life-changing consequences their behaviour can have, for themselves and others.

“Just a single moment of distraction can have catastrophic consequences.