Dramatic footage shows a man being pulled from the wreckage of a car which crashed and left two pedestrians with life-threatening injuries.

The BMW was travelling eastbound before hitting two pedestrians, both men, before crashing into a wall and landing on its roof.

The incident took place at around 9pm on Tuesday (02/07) at the junction of Spring Bank and Louis Street in Hull, East Yorkshire.

Humberside Police have confirmed two men, 26 and 40, have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and other driving offences.

The victims have been taken to hospital where they are continuing to receive treatment for life-threatening injuries.

Eyewitness footage shows the overturned car on the corner of Louis Street following the collision.

A man can also be seen dragging another man - believed to be one of the victims - from the wreckage.

Another video shows a man being spoken to by police whilst further footage shows paramedics tending to the injured men.

In an additional clip, a number of people can be seen working to remove the car to attend to the second injured man who had become trapped between the car and the wall.

Photos also show the extent of the damage to the wall of the property on the corner of Louis Street.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.

