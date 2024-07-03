Two pedestrians are in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Yorkshire.

At about 9pm on Tuesday, July 2, a grey BMW travelling eastbound on Spring Bank in Hull, hit the two people near to the junction with Louis Street.

Two men, aged 26 and 40, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and other driving offences.

