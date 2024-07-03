Spring Bank, Hull: Two pedestrians left with life-threatening injuries after being hit by BMW car
Two pedestrians are in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in Yorkshire.
At about 9pm on Tuesday, July 2, a grey BMW travelling eastbound on Spring Bank in Hull, hit the two people near to the junction with Louis Street.
Two men, aged 26 and 40, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and other driving offences.
Humberside Police are appealing for information and asked to be contacted on 101 quoting log 428 of 2 July.