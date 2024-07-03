Sprotbrough: Boy, nine, suffers life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in Yorkshire

By Rebecca Marano
Published 3rd Jul 2024, 16:29 BST
A nine-year-old boy is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car.

It happened at 8.42am on at the junction of Melton Road and Thorpe Lane, in Sprotbrough, Doncaster.

A red Toyota Yaris hit the boy. He remains in hospital.

The driver remained at the scene, South Yorkshire Police (SYP) said.

A road closure was in place.

SYP is appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam and witnesses to contact them quoting log 169 of 2 July 2024.