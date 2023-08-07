All Sections
Sprotbrough murder: Man arrested after woman is stabbed to death at house in Yorkshire village

A woman has been stabbed to death at a house in an affluent Yorkshire village.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 7th Aug 2023, 09:22 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 09:22 BST

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that the 53-year-old died following a dispute at a house on Main Street in Sprotbrough, north of Doncaster, on Saturday evening.

The force said: “At 8pm, we were called to reports of a dispute inside a property on Main Street in which a 53-year-old woman had been stabbed. Despite the best efforts of officers and ambulance crews, she sadly died a short time later. A post-mortem has since concluded that she died of a stab wound.

"A 52-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. While formal identification has not yet taken place, the woman’s family have been notified and we ask that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

Sprotbrough is one of Doncaster's most affluent villagesSprotbrough is one of Doncaster's most affluent villages
"If you have any information relating to this investigation, please report this via our website or by calling 101. The incident number to quote is 799 of 5 August.”

Main Street is part of the old estate village of Sprotbrough, close to the River Don. It was owned by the Copley family until the demolition of Sprotbrough Hall in the 1920s.

The village inspired Sir Walter Scott’s novel Ivanhoe, and the rectory was where the World War Two flying ace Douglas Bader spent his childhood.

Former Labour MP for Don Valley Caroline Flint and DFS furniture entrepreneur Sir Graham Kirkham both have homes in the village.