Sprotbrough murder: Police name woman, 53, stabbed to death in house in Yorkshire village

The 53-year-old woman stabbed to death at a house in a Yorkshire village has been named.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 8th Aug 2023, 10:23 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 10:23 BST

Kelli Bothwell, a mother of two, died at a cottage on Main Street in the historic village of Sprotbrough, north of Doncaster, following a ‘dispute’ on Saturday night.

A 52-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Formal identification took place yesterday and an earlier post-mortem examination concluded that Kelli died as a result of a stab wound.

"Kelli’s family continue to ask that their privacy is respected at this extremely difficult time.”

Ms Bothwell worked as as a training and compliance officer in the healthcare sector, with her most recent employer being listed as care provider Aspire PC.