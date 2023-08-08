The 53-year-old woman stabbed to death at a house in a Yorkshire village has been named.

Kelli Bothwell, a mother of two, died at a cottage on Main Street in the historic village of Sprotbrough, north of Doncaster, following a ‘dispute’ on Saturday night.

A 52-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Formal identification took place yesterday and an earlier post-mortem examination concluded that Kelli died as a result of a stab wound.

"Kelli’s family continue to ask that their privacy is respected at this extremely difficult time.”