Kelli Bothwell, a mother of two, died at a cottage on Main Street in the historic village of Sprotbrough, north of Doncaster, following a ‘dispute’ on Saturday night.
A 52-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.
South Yorkshire Police said: “Formal identification took place yesterday and an earlier post-mortem examination concluded that Kelli died as a result of a stab wound.
"Kelli’s family continue to ask that their privacy is respected at this extremely difficult time.”
Ms Bothwell worked as as a training and compliance officer in the healthcare sector, with her most recent employer being listed as care provider Aspire PC.