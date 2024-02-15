St Ives Country Park in Harden is the largest park in the Bradford district and includes woodland trails and a children’s play area. The park is run by Bradford Council, which said parking charges have been temporarily suspended at the site – because the parking ticket machines had been stolen.

The council is now urging anyone who knows the location of the three machines – which are estimated to have cost around £4,000 each – to come forward. The unusual theft took place in two waves – over the weekend of February 3 to 5 and then the weekend of February 10 to 12.

Charging visitors to park at St Ives proved a hugely controversial decision when it was approved by council bosses in 2018. The council said the charges would help pay for the upkeep of the large estate.

The charges were initially due to be brought in in April 2020, but the council paused their implementation due to the Covid pandemic. They eventually came into force in July 2021.

A statement from the council said: “The car parking ticket machines at St Ives Estate in Bingley have been stolen. Bradford Council and West Yorkshire Police are appealing for any information which could help trace the culprits.

“The machines were removed over two weekends – between 3 and 5 February and 10 and 12 February. Parking charges will be suspended until the machines can be recovered or replaced.

“Anyone with any information on these incidents can contact West Yorkshire Police on 101 or Bradford Council on 01274 431000/ email [email protected]. All calls will be treated as confidential.”

Pam Laking, Chair of the Friends of St Ives, described the theft as “desperately sad”.

She said: “One day one of the machines was stolen, then a few nights later two more were taken. They think they have been dragged out of the ground by a vehicle. I’m not sure the council have decided what to do yet. It would cost £12,000 to replace all three of them.”

She said the theft followed on from last year’s announcement that thousands of trees had to be felled at the estate due to the spread of Larch Tree Disease.

