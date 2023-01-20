Counter-terror police have arrested a 27-year-old man after he was allegedly seen with a firearm and a suspicious package at a Leeds hospital maternity wing.

The potentially suspicious package was found outside the Gledhow Wing at St James’s Hospital in Beckett Street, this morning (Friday 20).

Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) North East said wards on the Gledhow wing of St James’s Hospital in Leeds were evacuated after the suspect was detained at around 5am on Friday.

Police said army specialists attended the scene and a cordon was put in place as a precautionary measure.

A bomb disposal unit at St James's Hospital, Leeds, where patients and staff were evacuated from some parts of the building following the discovery of a suspicious package outside the Gledhow Wing.

A bomb disposal unit was also at the scene, with some wearing protective equipment.

Counter Terrorism Policing North East arrested a 27-year-old man from Leeds.

A spokesman for the CTP North East team said: “At approximately 5am this morning, a 27-year-old man from Leeds was arrested on suspicion of firearms and explosives offences, after being found in possession of a suspected firearm and a suspicious device in the hospital grounds.

“He was detained for questioning and remains in custody at this time.

“There is not believed to be any ongoing risk to public safety.

"A cordon remains in place as a precautionary measure, but has now been reduced to facilitate greater access to the hospital. Specialist teams continue to work at the scene.

“Searches of a vehicle and a number of premises are ongoing.

“Counter Terrorism Policing North East has now taken responsibility for leading this investigation. Extensive enquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances of the incident and any potential motivation.

“This is being treated as an isolated incident at this time.

“We ask that people continue to use alternative entrances to the hospital. The Emergency Department at St James’s remains open, and patients are asked to attend outpatient appointments as normal unless contacted otherwise.”

In a statement, the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said: “A cordon has been put in place as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety and we have been working with the police to evacuate some ward areas to keep our patients and staff safe.

“Patients are being asked to attend hospital as normal for appointments, unless they are contacted otherwise.

“Visiting for patients who are currently in Gledhow wing and Lincoln wing at St James’s Hospital is suspended until we have more information.”

Maternity patients were advised not to attend hospital.

A spokersperson for the trust said: “Our current maternity inpatients at St James’s Hospital are safe and receiving the appropriate maternity care from our teams.

“If you require maternity care for concerns relating to yourself or your baby, all services are open and accepting patients at our LGI site. Please do not attend the St James’s site unless you have been contacted and asked to do so.

“Maternity patients with an appointment planned today at St James’s will have been contacted by our teams and rescheduled.

