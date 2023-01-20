A man has been arrested after counter terrorism police were alerted to a ‘suspicious package’ at a Yorkshire hospital.

The potentially suspicious package was found outside the Gledhow Wing of St James’s Hospital, in Beckett Street, this morning (Friday 20).

Some patients and staff in the immediate vicinity were evacuated.

One eyewitness at the hospital told the Yorkshire Post: “I am a patient on the respiratory ward and we have all been moved out of our rooms onto the corridors and into the staff rooms.”

A man has been arrested after counter terrorism police were alerted to a ‘suspicious package’ at St James's Hospital in Leeds. Pictured: The bomb disposal unit at the scene.

A cordon was put in place in the area.

A Counter Terrorism Policing North East has now confirmed that a 27-year-old man, from Leeds, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The spokesman said: “Due to the nature of the incident, CTP North East has deployed resources with access to specialist capabilities to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"A cordon has been put in place as a precautionary measure for public safety and army specialists are in attendance to make an assessment in line with normal procedures.”

A spokesperson for Leeds Teaching Hospital NHS Trust said: “We have been working with the police to evacuate some ward areas to keep our patients and staff safe.

“Patients are being asked to attend hospital as normal for appointments, unless they are contacted otherwise. Visiting for patients who are currently in Gledhow Wing and Lincoln Wing at St James’s Hospital is suspended until we have more information. Accident & Emergency at St James's is still open.

