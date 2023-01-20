The video shows the police cordon which has been put in place at St James’s University Hospital in Leeds after a suspicious package was found outside the Gledhow Wing.

Roads near the main entrance have been cordoned off and traffic is being diverted down past the Lincoln Wing area of the hospital. People inside the hospital have been moved away from windows and onto corridors, one source said.

The A&E is still open at the site, although anyone travelling to the unit is being asked to take a different route to avoid the area which has been cordoned off.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “A cordon has been put in place as a precautionary measure for public safety. Officers are liaising with Army specialists who are at the scene to make an assessment in line with normal procedures. People are asked to avoid the entrance to the Gledhow Wing at this time.”

A statement from Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, said: “ Patients are being asked to attend hospital as normal for appointments, unless they are contacted otherwise. Visiting for patients who are currently in Gledhow Wing and Lincoln Wing at St James’s Hospital is suspended until we have more information.

“Accident & Emergency at St James's is still open. Please avoid the entrance to the Gledhow Wing at this time. Access to the hospital will be through Alma Street (Bexley entrance) or Gledhow Road.”

