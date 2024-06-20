A man has died and a boy has been injured after a crash in Yorkshire.

A black VW Golf crashed at St Mary’s Gate in Sheffield at 1.56am on Monday, June 17.

The driver fled the scene, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital but has died.

A teenager has died in hospital days after a serious crash on St Mary’s Road in Sheffield | Photo: The Sheffield Star, National World

The 15-year-old boy was also taken to hospital with head injuries. He remains in hospital.