St Mary’s Gate crash: Man dies and boy, 15, suffers head injury in Yorkshire crash
A man has died and a boy has been injured after a crash in Yorkshire.
A black VW Golf crashed at St Mary’s Gate in Sheffield at 1.56am on Monday, June 17.
The driver fled the scene, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital but has died.
The 15-year-old boy was also taken to hospital with head injuries. He remains in hospital.
A 21-year-old man, who suffered a minor injury, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.