St Mary’s Gate crash: Man dies and boy, 15, suffers head injury in Yorkshire crash

Rebecca Marano
By Rebecca Marano
Published 20th Jun 2024, 14:25 BST
A man has died and a boy has been injured after a crash in Yorkshire.

A black VW Golf crashed at St Mary’s Gate in Sheffield at 1.56am on Monday, June 17.

The driver fled the scene, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.

An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital but has died.

A teenager has died in hospital days after a serious crash on St Mary’s Road in Sheffield | Photo: The Sheffield Star, National WorldA teenager has died in hospital days after a serious crash on St Mary’s Road in Sheffield | Photo: The Sheffield Star, National World
The 15-year-old boy was also taken to hospital with head injuries. He remains in hospital.

A 21-year-old man, who suffered a minor injury, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.