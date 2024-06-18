St Mary's Gate, Sheffield: Two teenagers seriously injured as 21-year-old man arrested after crash
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving following the incident in Sheffield city centre.
South Yorkshire Police were called to reports of a crash in the early hours of Monday morning (Jun 17).
Officers were called shortly before 2am, and arrived at the scene in St Mary’s Gate to find a black VW Golf had crashed, and the driver had left the scene.
A statement from the force said: “A 15-year-old boy suffered a head injury that is not expected to be life-altering and an 18-year-old man is in critical condition. Both of them are currently in hospital receiving treatment.
“A 21-year-old man, who suffered a minor injury, has since been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody at this time.
“Enquiries are ongoing and we are now appealing for any witnesses to the collision, or those with relevant dashcam footage, to come forward.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 71 of June 17. Dashcam footage can be submitted here. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.