Stalker who sexually assaulted victim jailed
Lee Dooley, 38, began stalking the victim towards the end of 2024 as his behaviour towards her continued to escalate.
He made threatening calls to the victim, her family and friends and threatened to smash her windows, even showing up outside the victim’s home.
During one terrifying incident, Dooley entered her house and sexually assaulted her.
The victim bravely reported what had happened to police in June 2025 and an investigation was launched by the specialist Domestic Abuse Unit of Cleveland Police.
Dooley, from Middlesbrough, was arrested and charged with stalking with fear of violence and sexual assault and he appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to the charges.
He appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday July 15 where he was sentenced to 28 months in prison. Dooley was also made subject to a 15-year restraining order and he will be on the Sex Offender's register for 10 years.
Investigating officer PC Waites said: “Dooley’s escalating behaviour was extremely concerning and caused a huge amount of fear and distress to the victim who bravely came forward to report what was happening.
“Stalking is a terrifying crime which often has a lasting impact on victims. We take this kind of offending extremely seriously as a force and we will continue to do all we can to arrest preparators and protect victims.
“Please, if you are being stalked or harassed, report what is happening to us on 101. We are here to help you. You will be listened to, and you will be supported throughout any investigation.”