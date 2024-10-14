Police issue worrying stalking footage as woman is followed down dark street by man
West Yorkshire Police has released the footage as it is trying to identify the woman in the video so detectives can speak to her about a stalking incident which was reported to them.
The footage shows the woman walking along a street in the Hyde Park area of Leeds in the early hours of Thursday, October 3.
Detectives in the case are keen to identify her after a report was made to the police that she was being followed by a man.
A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “A crime has been recorded for this incident and officers are keen for this woman to make contact with the police as soon as possible for safeguarding and welfare reasons.
“Footage has also been obtained of the male and enquiries are ongoing to identify him.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Leeds District Safeguarding Unit on 101, quoting incident number 13240548078. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.