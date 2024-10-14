Police have issued concerning footage which shows a woman being followed down a dark street in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police has released the footage as it is trying to identify the woman in the video so detectives can speak to her about a stalking incident which was reported to them.

The footage shows the woman walking along a street in the Hyde Park area of Leeds in the early hours of Thursday, October 3.

Detectives in the case are keen to identify her after a report was made to the police that she was being followed by a man.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: “A crime has been recorded for this incident and officers are keen for this woman to make contact with the police as soon as possible for safeguarding and welfare reasons.

“Footage has also been obtained of the male and enquiries are ongoing to identify him.”