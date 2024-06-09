Staniforth road attack: Man in critical condition after suffering serious head injuries in Sheffield attack
A man is in a critical condition in hospital after an attack in Yorkshire.
Police were called to Staniforth Road in Sheffield at 4.36pm on Saturday, June 8.
A 23-year-old man was found with serious head injuries. He remains in hospital.
The road was closed for several hours.
South Yorkshire Police officers will be patrolling the area over the coming days, the force said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting incident number 609 of 8 June 2024.