A man is in a critical condition in hospital after an attack in Yorkshire.

Police were called to Staniforth Road in Sheffield at 4.36pm on Saturday, June 8.

A 23-year-old man was found with serious head injuries. He remains in hospital.

The road was closed for several hours.

South Yorkshire Police officers will be patrolling the area over the coming days, the force said.