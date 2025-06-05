A teenager has died and another has been seriously injured in a horror crash in Yorkshire.

South Yorkshire Police said a 16-year-old pedestrian died in the crash which happened on Staniforth Road in Darnall, Sheffield, on Wednesday (Jun 4) at around 4.40pm.

An 18-year-old man, who was riding an electric bike which was involved in the incident, is also in hospital with serious injuries. The crash also involved a grey Audi.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, and arrested a man and a woman in their 40s on suspicion of assisting an offender. They both remain in custody.

The force said despite the best efforts of medical professionals at the scene, the 16-year-old boy died as a result of his injuries. His family have been informed.

Detective Chief Inspector Andy Knowles said: “We know that this incident will have caused significant concern in the local community, and tonight our thoughts are with the boys loved ones following this tragic incident.

“Our investigation into what happened is continuing at pace and we currently have a scene in place on Staniforth Road as we continue to piece together the circumstances.

Staniforth Road | Charley Atkins

“We are aware of speculation being shared online, as well as footage of the incident, and we ask members of the public to withhold from speculating or sharing footage which may cause distress to the boy’s family.

“If you have any footage, imagery or information that may assist our investigation then please share this with us – it may form an important part of our investigation.”