Police have named the 16-year-old boy who died in a horror crash in Yorkshire earlier this week.

Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al Yazidi was innocently walking along Staniforth Road in Darnall, Sheffield, when he was hit by a car which had driven into three electric bikes, hidding one of the riders.

After the car crashed into the rider of the electric bike - an 18-year-old man who is in hospital with serious injuries - it then collided with Abdullah as he walked down the street.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “The driver of the Audi failed to stop at the scene. Abdullah's family is being supported by our officers and has asked for privacy during this difficult time.”

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, while a 26-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has now been re-arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. They both remain in police custody.

A man aged 46 and a woman aged 45 who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have both been bailed pending further enquiries.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Benjamin Wood said: "This is a heartbreaking case in which a completely innocent boy has lost his life. Our thoughts remain with Abdullah's family and our priority is securing justice for them.

Abdullah Yaser Abdullah Al Yazidi tragically died on Wednesday afternoon | SY Police

"A murder investigation has been launched and we have a team of detectives working around the clock.

"I am renewing our message to not share footage of this incident which may cause further distress to Abdullah's loved ones. They have lost a son and beloved member of the family in the most tragic of circumstances and have requested for their privacy to be respected.

"If you have any footage, imagery or information that may help our investigation then please share this directly with us – it may form an important part of our enquiries. We are also keen to hear from the riders of two electric bikes who were in the area at the time of the incident.”