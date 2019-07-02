Stanley Metcalf: Live updates as Yorkshire man who shot dead six-year-old great grandson gets three years in prison

0
Have your say

A great-grandfather who fatally shot his six-year-old great grandson will appear before the courts this morning to be sentenced.

Keep following our updates here - refresh the page for the latest updates.

Stanley Metcalf

Stanley Metcalf

Stanley Metcalf's funeral

Stanley Metcalf's funeral