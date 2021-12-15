Prosecutors told the trial of Brockhill and Star’s mother, Frankie Smith, that there was a 15-minute gap between Google searches in the Keighley flat for “shock in babies” and “how to bring a baby out of shock” before the call to the ambulance service.

Alistair MacDonald QC told the jury it was “inconceivable that any carer would wait 15 minutes to call for professional help when their 16 month-old child was showing symptoms of a medical catastrophe. Any innocent carer would have been on the telephone within seconds, not 15 minutes”.

Brockhill told the court she was in the kitchen when Star was injured but Mr MacDonald said it was “nothing short of absurd were it to be suggested that these injuries were caused by another young child”.

Savannah Brockhill

He added: “The reality is that the degree of force applied was so great that it is quite impossible for the doctors to envisage that it could have been inflicted by a child.”

Brockhill and Smith are set to be sentenced today (December 15).

Police released part of the 999 call made by Brockhill. Here is a transcript.

Frankie Smith

Operator: Ambulance service, is the patient breathing?

Brockhill: Er, yeah, she’s breathing.

Operator: Is she conscious?

Brockhill: Er, yeah. Erm, yes. She’s, erm, a bit of both really. Basically, it’s my partner’s daughter. It’s my little girl as well, I’ve brought her up. Erm, we’ve got all three children here playing. And, er, I was in the kitchen making a coffee and they’ve been in the living room and I heard a bang. So I came… came out and the little lad’s stood there and the little girl’s on the floor and, erm, she… she was crying and then she stopped crying and then she was sick. And now she’s just gone a little bit floppy, to be honest with you.

Star Hobson

Operator: And do you know what the bang was?

Brockhill: Er, no. I don’t know what the… I don’t know if she’s fallen off of the sofa or… I don’t know… just… it’s just been that there’s three of them playing with this. And he just says Star. And when I walked in she was laid on the floor. (shush darling)

Operator: So you’ve heard a bang and the patient was on the floor.

Brockhill: I’ve hard a bang, yeah, I came in and the little lad was saying, Star, which is the little girl.

Operator: Yeah.

Brockhill: So, I’ve… obviously I’ve… I’ve shouted her mum in. Said ‘Sit up, Star’. So I’ve sat her up and I started to rub her back because she was, like, breathing but, like, struggling. So I was rubbing her back. Erm, she started to be sick. So I laid her on the floor.

Operator: Yeah.

Brockhill: Sort of in, like, the CPR position, started to… rub her back. Erm, she started to lose lose breath. So I performed CPR on her.

Operator: So you’ve done CPR on her?