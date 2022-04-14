Connor Burkinshaw paid tributes to 40-year-old Stephen Burkinshaw, who people knew as ‘Burky’.

Posting on a fundraising page, Connor said: “I lost my beloved dad under tragic circumstances when his life was taken too soon, this is such a heartbreaking time for us all.

“Stephen lived a crazy and wild life and was always the life and soul of the party, he loved being the centre of attention.

“He had so many friends and family that he truly loved and he was loved by so many.”

Setting up a Go Fund Me page online to help give his father a fitting send off, around £1,600 was raised in a matter of hours, while donations can still be pledged.

Connor said: “I have decided to set up this page so people can donate and pay their respects.

“Me and my sisters want to do everything possible to give him the send off he deserves and let him go out with a bang as that is what he would have wanted .

“I think this is the best way for people to pay their last respects, whether it’s a pound or a penny, we truly do appreciate everything that gets donated, so let’s show the world what Stephen means to us.”

Police had been called to a flat on Buckingham Court in Wakefield in the early hours of the morning where they found Mr Burkinshaw.

He had been stabbed and was rushed to hospital, but sadly later died.