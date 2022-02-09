North Yorkshire Police warned drivers that the road is currently closed from Stepney Drive roundabout to the junction at Seamer Moor Lane.

Yorkshire Water workers attended the scene on Wednesday, and reported that a sewer uncovered by the sinkhole was found to be damaged.

No properties are believed to be at risk due to the sinkhole - which measures 2m x 1m wide and is 2m deep.

The sinkhole on Stepney Road in Scarborough [Image credit: Yorkshire Water]

Officers stated on Facebook on Tuesday night (February 8) at around 7.30pm that police and the Highways Agency were at the scene.

“At this stage it’s not known how long the road will be closed for but road users are advised to avoid the area while the road surface is assessed,” they wrote.

A Yorkshire Water spokesperson said on Wednesday: “Our investigations have identified damage to our sewer on Stepney Road.

"We are working closely with North Yorkshire County Council highways and local residents to implement traffic management measures to allow repairs to be carried out safely.