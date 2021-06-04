Huge hole appears on Yorkshire bridleway, public urged to avoid route

Members of the public are being urged to avoid a bridleway in Colburn after a large hole appeared in the ground.

By Caroline Howley
Friday, 4th June 2021, 8:29 am
Updated Friday, 4th June 2021, 8:30 am
A hole has appeared in the ground on the bridleway.

North Yorkshire County Council has closed the bridleway, known locally as Derby Way, leading from Catterick Road through the Horseshoe Close housing estate and crossing Sour Beck.

Investigations are now ongoing into the extent of the subsidence damage prior to design and repair work being carried out.

Local member County Councillor Helen Grant said: “I would like to stress the need for locals to be mindful of the emergency closure and to take due care and attention if you come close to the site, especially with children.

The route has been closed off

“We appreciate that the closure of this well-used bridleway will be an inconvenience but we have taken the decision in the interests of public safety. Please be assured that we will reopen the route as soon as it is safe to do so.

“It will no doubt involve complex repairs so we will work closely with the landowner and keep the public informed as we progress.”