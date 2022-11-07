Steven Cawthorn murder: Mother of man stabbed to death in Yorkshire street fight pays tribute as killers are named

Steven John Cawthorn, 35, was beaten with sticks on Beverley Road in July 2017, and as he tried to escape was fatally stabbed with a kitchen knife in the back.

Today Barzan Sadoun, 45, of Scarborough, was convicted of Steven’s murder and Seyid Moisawi, 46, of Manchester, was found to have committed acts that caused his death after earlier being deemed unfit to plead or take part in the trial.

The third man suspected of involvement, Urdi Taha, is wanted for murder and Humberside Police are attempting to extradite him.

Murder victim Steven Cawthorn, 35

A fourth man, Christopher Young, 38, now of HMP Leeds, pleaded guilty to violent disorder at an earlier hearing.

The fight between five men armed with pieces and wood and sticks broke out outside a house, and one of them is alleged to have run into a flat and returned with the knife. Sadoun and Moisawi continued to assault Steven with the sticks whilst he lay on the ground after being stabbed. He died from his injuries in hospital that night.

Detective Sergeant Sam Cunnington said: “The court case and outcome has been a long time coming for Steven’s family, and although I know they will never be able to make peace with what happened that day I hope that this verdict will bring an end to the uncertainty.

“My thoughts remain with them through what has been an extremely difficult five years. They have been in court every day, and have been a credit to Steven's memory, and have assisted the legal proceedings greatly.”

Seyid Moisawi

Steven’s mum Sue gave an emotional statement: “Stevie’s death has left a huge void in our lives. I have suffered the devastating loss of my son; his sisters have lost their brother; and our family has been turned upside down by his murder.

“Since his murder in July 2017, we have all struggled with his death and without the support of my family and friends I honestly don’t know how I would have coped.

“Being suddenly thrust into the criminal justice system while grieving for your loved one is something I would not wish on anyone, but I want to thank everyone involved in the investigation as they have done everything they could to bring those responsible for Stevie’s death to justice.

“The trial has been very difficult for us all. It’s brought back a lot of pain and it’s been very difficult to hear the details of what happened to Stevie.

Barzan Sadoun

“I want to thank those courageous people who first helped Stevie as he lay critically injured. They were with him when I could not be and gave him comfort and help in his final hours.

“The staff who tried to save my Stevie’s life in hospital were true heroes too. They did everything they could to save his life and I want to thank them from the bottom of my heart for everything they did. They tried everything they could to save my son’s life.

“Stevie loved the outdoors and was never happier than when he was playing football, he was hardworking and so practical, helping people whenever he could. We will miss him every day.”