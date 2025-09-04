Man who stabbed ex-partner in the neck and left her to die found guilty of murder

A man has been found guilty of murdering his ex-partner after he stabbed her in the neck and left her to die, police have said.

Stephen Lawton was arrested on March 11 this year after police were called to a home on Airedale Avenue in Cottingley following reports of a concern for the welfare of a woman.

Michelle Egge Bailey, 54, was found with serious injuries to her neck, and was pronounced dead a short time later.

Her former partner, 45-year-old Lawton, of Airedale Avenue, Cottingley, was charged with her murder.

On Wednesday (Sep 3) he was convicted of murder by a jury, and is due to be sentenced at a later date.

Michelle’s mother Kathleen Da Born and Step father Jeremy Da Born said in a statement following his conviction: “The traumatic ending of Michelle’s life will remain with us, always.

“This violent attack and murder of our daughter committed by Stephen Lawton may have concluded with his conviction, but as Michelle's parents this brings us no closure.

Michelle Egge-Bailey | WYP

“We would like to thank the Crown Prosecution Service, West Yorkshire Police family liaison team, and those that have helped and supported us and Michelle throughout.

“We would now ask for privacy and respect at this difficult time.”

Senior Investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle of the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team said: “Michelle Egge-Bailey would still be alive today if Lawton had not stabbed her.

Stephen Lawton has been found guilty of the murder of Michelle Egge Bailey | WYP

“Lawton then left her to die. It wasn’t until he phoned a friend and told them she was dead it was reported to us.

