A 'self-styled humanitarian volunteer' who brought grenades and bullets back from Ukraine front line due to a fascination with the war has been sentenced by a judge.

Stewart Wright smuggled the deadly weapons from the front line of the war in Ukraine after travelling to the region as a humanitarian volunteer.

The 45-year-old then stashed them alongside other weapons at his cottage near Leeming in North Yorkshire.

Detectives from North Yorkshire Police who began investigating the case said if they had exploded, the damage would have been “catastrophic”.

Army bomb experts had to be called in to dispose of the items, which included grenades, ammunition and other military equipment.

Wright, who also has links to Swinton in Salford, hid the items in a vehicle as it was driven across Europe and into Britain in 2023.

When armed officers searched his home, they found Ukrainian F1 grenades - which can be lethal up to 200 metres - along with Russian offensive grenades which project deadly fragmentations up to 150 metres.

The fuses had been removed for transportation but the explosive elements were still inside, meaning they were highly dangerous.

Officers also found a carrier bag full of 7.62mm-calibre bullets, a 30mm round and a magazine containing a further 30 rounds alongside the four grenades.

Wright was arrested by armed officers in February 2024 but made no comment during interviews.

Police later said investigations found no evidence that he intended to use the devices, but rather had a fascination with the war in Ukraine and military items.

He appeared at Teesside Crown Court and pleaded guilty in January to possessing explosives for an unlawful purpose and possessing firearms ammunition illegally.

On May 2 he was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years, at the same court.

Detective Constable Amy Sharrad who led the investigation by Harrogate CID said: “He seemed unable to grasp the severity of his actions or show any remorse.

“These are extremely dangerous items, and by possessing them illegally Wright put not just himself but other people at grave risk. If the grenades had exploded, the damage would have been catastrophic.”