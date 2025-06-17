Stockton woman, 79, left with shattered eye socket after midnight bat attack

A 79-year-old woman was left with a shattered eye socket after being struck with a baseball bat during a violent attack in Stockton.

On Wednesday, May 14, an altercation occurred between a 79-year-old woman’s son and two other men.

The incident took place outside of a property in the Bishopton Road area of Stockton.

The 79-year-old woman and her son heard shouting outside the property which led them to become involved in the altercation.

The woman was hit with a baseball bat during the incident causing significant injuries to her eye.

She sustained three fractures to her eye socket which requires continuous treatment.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and grievous bodily harm with intent.

He was bailed with conditions pending further enquiries.

Police have launched an appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Extensive enquiries have already been carried out including reviewing CCTV footage but officers are appealing for any further footage or any witnesses who haven’t yet spoke to police to come forward.